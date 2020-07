Gregory L Scott, the son of the late Edward W. Scott and DeLoras L. Scott, brother to Walter Scott and Cynthia S. Ondrias has passed away after a prolonged illness.



Greg was born and raised in River Forest and resided in Oakbrook at the time of his death. He was known often as Scott or Scotty. Greg enjoyed watching the Cubs, U of Kentucky basketball and visiting estate sales.



Services were private.





