Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Greg McDonough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Greg McDonough

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Greg McDonough In Memoriam
Remembering Greg

You played the cello as you practiced in the hall.

And ran in the park as you walked the dog.

You sang your songs as you shopped in the mall.

How you enjoyed jogging even in the fog.

Laughing, joking and the wonderful

experience we shared.

The memories I'll cherish 'til the

time we shall meet.

You and I acknowledged how sincere we cared.

The great loss and emptiness I'll fight to accept.

My prayers and affection are constantly there.

The illness you endured and the challenge you met.

Sometimes I think it's tremendously unfair.

We're still in darkness and asking

"why you?" and "not me"!

We are searching for answers and anxious to find.

A monumental void is present to see.

A cure for cancer would be ever so kind.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Greg's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.