Remembering Greg
You played the cello as you practiced in the hall.
And ran in the park as you walked the dog.
You sang your songs as you shopped in the mall.
How you enjoyed jogging even in the fog.
Laughing, joking and the wonderful
experience we shared.
The memories I'll cherish 'til the
time we shall meet.
You and I acknowledged how sincere we cared.
The great loss and emptiness I'll fight to accept.
My prayers and affection are constantly there.
The illness you endured and the challenge you met.
Sometimes I think it's tremendously unfair.
We're still in darkness and asking
"why you?" and "not me"!
We are searching for answers and anxious to find.
A monumental void is present to see.
A cure for cancer would be ever so kind.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019