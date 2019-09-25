|
Gregg A. Reitmeister, 56, beloved son of Noel and Elaine Reitmeister; cherished brother of Stephen (Jennifer) Reitmeister; proud uncle of Sarah and Mandy Reitmeister; treasured nephew and friend of many; devoted pet parent of Tova and Sonny. Gregg was a generous and caring soul, especially when it came to his love of animals. He will be deeply missed. A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 26th at 11:00 am at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the anti-cruelty society, anti-cruelty.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019