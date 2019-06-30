Gregg Michael Pill of Westmont, age 64; born February 3, 1955, and raised in Riverside, Illinois. Beloved husband of Patricia Pill nee Schluntz; loving father of Michael Pill and James Pill; dear son of Irene and the late Dr. Michael Pill, fond brother of Kerry Pill (Deborah) and loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. He died suddenly on June 20, 2019 while on vacation in Quebec City, QC.



Gregg graduated from Fenwick High School and John Carroll University. He was the former owner of Oak Brook Racquet and Fitness Club in Westmont. He currently was a manager for the Westmont Park District Fitness Club, was active in the Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commision. Gregg was a dedicated "foodie", restaurant reviewer and Road Food enthusiast. Visitation Tuesday, July 2nd from 3pm to 8pm at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant Street, Hinsdale. Funeral Mass on July 3rd at 9:30am at Holy Trinity Church, 111 S. Cass Avenue, Westmont. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. 630/323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Gregg's name to Fenwick High School, 505 Washington Blvd, Oak Park, Illinois, 60302 or People's Resource Center, 104 Chestnut Ave, Westmont, Illinois, 60559 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019