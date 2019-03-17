Home

Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Gregg P. Goossens

Gregg P. Goossens Obituary
Gregg P. Goossens, 70, of Wheaton formerly of Westchester. Beloved husband of Margaret nee Pakus for 46 years; loving father of Amanda; dear son of the late Frank and Charlotte; brother of the late Elizabeth and Janet. Gregg graduated from Fenwick High School and the University of Illinois-Champaign. He received an M.A. in Finance from DePaul University. Gregg worked for 25 years as Senior Vice President of Mortgage Lending at 1st Federal Savings and Loan of Westchester, retiring in 2001. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. Wheaton from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday, March 18, 2019. Funeral Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral Info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
