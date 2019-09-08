|
Gregorio "Greg" Pargas, 70, of Chicago, September 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Venancia. Loving father of Georgia (Rodney) Hizon, Rosalynne (Jose) Alperto, Jessica (Jaime) Alvarez, and Jennifer Pargas. Grandfather of Chelsea, Chris, Trisha, Jhona, Jeremy, Khail, and Sebastian. Great Grandfather of Emma. Son of the late Rosalinda and Jesus Pargas. Brother of Vicky Torralba, Cesar and Aying Pargas. Visitation Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home,6901 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60634. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 9:30 am at St. John Bosco Church, 2250 N. McVicker Avenue, Chicago, Illinois, 60639. Info 773-622-9300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019