Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
6901 West Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 622-9300
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
6901 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John Bosco Church
2250 N. McVicker Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregorio Pargas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregorio Pargas


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregorio Pargas Obituary
Gregorio "Greg" Pargas, 70, of Chicago, September 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Venancia. Loving father of Georgia (Rodney) Hizon, Rosalynne (Jose) Alperto, Jessica (Jaime) Alvarez, and Jennifer Pargas. Grandfather of Chelsea, Chris, Trisha, Jhona, Jeremy, Khail, and Sebastian. Great Grandfather of Emma. Son of the late Rosalinda and Jesus Pargas. Brother of Vicky Torralba, Cesar and Aying Pargas. Visitation Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home,6901 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60634. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 9:30 am at St. John Bosco Church, 2250 N. McVicker Avenue, Chicago, Illinois, 60639. Info 773-622-9300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregorio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
Download Now