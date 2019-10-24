|
Gregory A. Cook, 67. Beloved Life Partner and "Bud" of Diane Raschal. Doting dad of Elizabeth and Dorothea. Dear brother of Frances, Vincent (Marci), Emmett (Michelle), Mark (Laura), Julia (Tony) Alexis, Suzanne (Keith) Petropoulos, and Neil (Roberta). Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Cherished brother-in-law of the Raschal clan. Wildman. Visitation is Friday 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS 6938 W. North Avenue. Funeral visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m. until time of service 10:30 a.m. at funeral home. Information 773.637.4441
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019