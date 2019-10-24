Home

Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 637-4441
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Gregory A. Cook Obituary
Gregory A. Cook, 67. Beloved Life Partner and "Bud" of Diane Raschal. Doting dad of Elizabeth and Dorothea. Dear brother of Frances, Vincent (Marci), Emmett (Michelle), Mark (Laura), Julia (Tony) Alexis, Suzanne (Keith) Petropoulos, and Neil (Roberta). Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Cherished brother-in-law of the Raschal clan. Wildman. Visitation is Friday 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS 6938 W. North Avenue. Funeral visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m. until time of service 10:30 a.m. at funeral home. Information 773.637.4441
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019
