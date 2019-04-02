|
Gregory A. "Greg" Hanson age 68, of Algonquin. Beloved husband of Deborah A. (nee Janet); devoted father of Stephanie Hanson and Kimberly (Ronnie) Erickson; cherished grandfather of Cambria, Lydia and Vic Erickson; dear brother of Craig (Jeanne) Hanson, Laurel (Greg) Andersen and Debbie K. Wolford; uncle of many. A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 1415 W. Algonquin Rd. (one mile east of Randall Rd), Algonquin. Interment Private. online condolences may be expressed at www.willowfh.com or for Service information: (847) 458-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2019