Gregory "Greg" A. Mehrings, 83, of North Aurora, IL., passed away on Saturday, August, 8, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL. Greg was born on May 30, 1937 in Chicago, IL., the son of Arthur and Barbara (nee. Henneman) Mehrings. He was united in marriage to Mary A. Coyne, on November 6, 1965. Greg is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary A. Mehrings, his two children; Ann (Eric) Miszkiewicz and Glen (Kathy) Mehrings, four grandchildren; Aaron Mehrings, Vincent Miszkiewicz, Emma Mehrings and Bridget Miszkiewicz, his sister; Celeste Lipsey, his brother; Gordon Mehrings, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, IL. 60510. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL 60542. Interment will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Geneva, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his name may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, https://www.kidney.org/
. For additional information please contact Moss Family Funeral Home at (708) 334-8098 or www.mossfuneral.com