1/1
Gregory A. Mehrings
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory "Greg" A. Mehrings, 83, of North Aurora, IL., passed away on Saturday, August, 8, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL. Greg was born on May 30, 1937 in Chicago, IL., the son of Arthur and Barbara (nee. Henneman) Mehrings. He was united in marriage to Mary A. Coyne, on November 6, 1965. Greg is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary A. Mehrings, his two children; Ann (Eric) Miszkiewicz and Glen (Kathy) Mehrings, four grandchildren; Aaron Mehrings, Vincent Miszkiewicz, Emma Mehrings and Bridget Miszkiewicz, his sister; Celeste Lipsey, his brother; Gordon Mehrings, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, IL. 60510. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL 60542. Interment will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Geneva, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his name may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, https://www.kidney.org/. For additional information please contact Moss Family Funeral Home at (708) 334-8098 or www.mossfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Moss Family Funeral Home - Batavia
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moss Family Funeral Home - Batavia
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
(630) 879-7900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved