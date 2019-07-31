|
Dr. Gregory "Gregg" Alan Petkus, 76, of Batavia, Illinois passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2109 at AMITA Health Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, Illinois after a brave battle with cancer. Gregg was born on April 1, 1943 in Aurora, Illinois, to Louis and Audrey (nee. Nelson) Petkus. He was united in marriage to Suzanne Bain on May 11, 1979 in Batavia, Illinois. Gregg graduated from West Aurora High School in Aurora, Illinois and attended Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa where he graduated with a degree in veterinary medicine. He loved his college years where he said he studied hard and played hard. After vet school, Gregg owned a small animal practice in North Aurora for many years. He was incredibly passionate about animals and truly loved his work. As a skilled surgeon and a highly-trained acupuncturist, Gregg provided his clients' beloved pets with quality care and did so with extreme compassion. During his years in private practice, Gregg also gave his time to work with Special Olympics and served on several boards for a number of years. After selling his private animal practice, Gregg moved on to larger animals and worked as a track veterinarian where he treated horses at Arlington, Hawthorne, Sportsmen's and Maywood racetracks. He was known as "Doc" at the tracks and was somewhat of a horse whisperer because he had a true gift for working with these animals. Gregg always respected the animals in his care and, in turn, they respected him. In 2012, before he retired from racing, Gregg was awarded a Lifetime of Dedication award from the The Illinois Harness Horsemen's Association. Throughout his life Gregg had many hobbies and interests. He was very proud of his Native American heritage and collected unique artifacts and arrowheads. He was an incredible cook and baker and made wonderful holiday meals for his family. During the warmer months, Gregg loved to be outdoors and every summer he planted a huge garden where he spent countless hours with what he called his "crops." He was well-read in history, kept up on politics and sports, and enjoyed playing the stock market. Gregg had a quick wit and often joked that he preferred animals to people. During his retirement years, Gregg took up breeding chickens on his beloved farm known fondly as "Camp Chicken," and he was extremely proud of his prize-winning shamos and cornish hens. Gregg was an incredibly intelligent, driven and hard-working man who provided his family with a wonderful life. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Suzanne "Suzy"; his two daughters, Beth (Jack Baldermann) Augustine and Jessica (Kurt) Cielak; one grandson, Tyson James Cielak; one sister, Bianca (David) Reid; and several nieces and nephews. Gregg was preceded in death by his parents. Respecting Gregg's wishes, a Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date for family and friends. Those interested in honoring Gregg's memory may do so through donations to the Ronald McDonald House Charities. For additional information please contact Moss Family Funeral Home at (630) 879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019