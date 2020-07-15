Gregory Alan Vondra, age 49, of Berwyn, Illinois passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Gregory was born June 16, 1971.
Greg is survived by his loving Mother Barbara Vondra. Beloved Brother of Jay (Theresa) Vondra. Cherished Uncle of Jessica Vondra and Joseph Vondra. Dear Nephew of Jerry F. Vondra Jr., Russell J. (Patti) Vondra, Audrey (Vince) Austrevich and Beverly Vondra. Fond Cousin of Kenny Vondra, Katie Vondra, Corey Vondra, Kyle Curran, Erin Oxendine and Mike Oxendine.
Preceded in death by his Grandparents Jerry Vondra Sr. and Lillian Vondra and Aunt Karen Vondra.
Greg was born in Berwyn and was a lifelong resident of the Stickney and Berwyn area. He was a good friend, was loved by many and he never met a stranger.
He was a Music Lover and showcased his talent by playing the Bass Guitar and was one of the Founding Members of 'The Hangover Banned'.
He treasured and loved his family and his family fiercely loved him and will miss him immensely. His Mother Barb was his strongest supporter and his rock. Jay his older brother loved him beyond measure. Greg was affectionately known by his Niece and Nephew as "The Godfather." It made him both Proud and Sentimental.
Those who knew him best would say he was always ready with a joke or a "Gregism". He never forgot a birthday or anniversary and was often the first person you would hear from on your special day.
Greg was a lifetime member of Sokol. He was also a longtime member of the Eagles Club and it was one of his favorite places to be. He played Golf and was a strong Volleyball player. Greg loved to support the local small businesses and his community. He loved the Cubs and the Bears and was considered a True Fan.
Greg began a long career as a teenager with Traffic Control. He was known as a brilliant thinker and trouble shooter and was the best at what he did until he retired.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Greg's name to the charity of your choice
. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MountAuburnFuneralHome.com
for the Vondra family.