Gregory Buckingham Beggs, son of Charles Norman and Elizabeth (Corsa) Beggs was born on November 3, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois. Growing up in Oak Park, Illinois, Greg played high school varsity football, sang barbershop, starred in the senior play, and played violin and viola in the orchestra. His prowess on the football field earned him a scholarship at Yale University in 1947, where he became interested in studying law. Upon his graduation in 1951, he pursued law school at the University of Chicago and earned his Juris Doctor in 1954.After serving 2 years in the Army during the Korean War, Greg met and married his wife, Grace Yvonne Dittmann in 1958, and they moved to Downers Grove. They devoted their lives to their four children and their community. They served on multiple committees and fundraised for community advancement and enrichment. Greg was actively involved with The Grove Foundation, the Downers Grove Chamber of Commerce and Zoning Board of Appeals, the DuPage County Bar Association, Naperville Country Club, and Moot Court at the University of Chicago.Greg practiced patent law in downtown Chicago from 1957 to 1994 before moving to private practice in Downers Grove. He worked for hundreds of clients, procuring patents and copyrights for them with alacrity. His passion for patent law continued throughout his life.Though Greg was a man of countless achievements and accolades, his family and friends will remember him most for is sharp wit, his subtle sense of humor, and his tenderness for birds and gardening. He never had too little time to help his grandchildren sprinkle out some seed for chipmunks and birds, or explain to them the delicate personality of a daffodil. Greg loved fall colors-and despite his love for springtime, we will always remember him as October.Greg passed away on October 31, 2020 in his youngest daughter's residence in Lafayette, IN surrounded by the care of his loving family. He is survived by his children: Holly (Roy) Atwood, Dale (Lorri) Beggs, Glenn (Diana) Beggs, and Robin (Linh) Vi, all ten of his grandchildren, and his great grandson.A private service will be held at a later time, with virtual capabilities. In lieu of flowers, please send donations or memorials to:The Grove FoundationP.O. Box 1072Downers Grove, IL 60515My Possibilities3601 Mapleshade LanePlano, TX 75075