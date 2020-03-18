|
Gregory C. Jones, husband, father, grandfather (Grampy), brother, uncle, friend, accomplished lawyer, business owner and passionate historic restoration advocate, died in Bluffton, South Carolina on March 3rd from the ravages of Alzheimer's disease at the age of 77.
Born to Frederick and Virginia Jones in Chicago, Illinois, Greg received his BA degree in Economics from Cornell University in 1964, then went on to the University of Michigan Law School where he graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1967. To complete his legal education, Greg received an LLM, Masters in Law, from Harvard University in 1968.
In 1968, he joined the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice in Washington, DC where he tried criminal cases and advised U.S. Attorney's offices throughout the country on various legal and policy matters. In a desire to return to Chicago, he served as an Assistant United States Attorney, Northern District of Illinois. He was appointed First Assistant US Attorney by Tomas P Sullivan in 1977 and continued as in that position under succeeding United States attorneys, Samuel Skinner, Dan Webb and Anton Valukas. Additionally, he had the distinction of serving as interim court-appointed US Attorney in 1981 and again in 1985.
In 1985, Greg entered private practice with Grippo & Elden, where he worked both criminal and civil cases. In 1993, Greg was elected to membership in The American College of Trial Lawyers. In 1999, he was appointed, and assumed the chairmanship of the Illinois Gaming Board for several years. He retired from the practice of law in 2006.
In the early 1990's, Greg and his wife, Harriet, bought an 1890's iconic, 6-storefront building in Ludington Michigan, near their lake home. It was on the city's demolition list and Greg was determined to restore it. By 1994, it became the home of a large antique shop, Sunset Bay Antiques, and in 2000, Jamesport Brewing Company, a brew pub restaurant of which Greg was one of the founders.
Greg set wonderful examples for his family by being diligent, honest and always kind. For 10 years, as Alzheimer's took over his mind and body, Greg remained friendly and tried, as before, to be helpful to the very end.
Greg is survived by his wife of 45 years, Harriet; his son's family, Scott and Deborah Jones and grandsons, James and David; his daughter's family, Courtney Jones and Ben Macht; his sister's family, Valerie and Henry Vaughan; his nephew's family Greg, Elise, Evan and Isabel Johnson, and his niece's family, Cynthia, Joe, Charlotte and Alex Walden.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 18, 2020