Gregory Dean Salm, age 63, of Northfield, IL. Beloved husband of Jeannine Salm nee Fausek. Loving father of Amy (Jon) Wilson, Becky (Patrick) Mooney and Casey Salm. Proud 'Geeps' to Harper and Tamsin Wilson; Holly, Luke, Emma and Sophie Mooney; Jackson and Parker Russell. Loving son of Edie Salm nee Awad and the late Raymond Salm. Dear brother of Bob (Pam) Salm and the late Rick Salm. Fond uncle of Erica (Tyler) Rench, Derek, Megan and Jonathan Salm; Katie (Andrew) Finley and Sarah Rustman. Grand uncle to Rick and Brighton Rench. Kind brother-in-law of Meg (Bob) Rustman. Visitation Thursday, August 29, 2019, 4:00 p.m. until time of Memory Sharing at 7:00 p.m. by family and others welcome. Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Friday, August 30, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Philip the Apostle Church in Divine Mercy Parish, 1962 Old Willow Road, Northfield, IL 60093. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NPH USA, 134 North La Salle Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60602-1036. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 27, 2019