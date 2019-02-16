Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
Hinsdale, IL
Gregory Dold Obituary
Gregory Dold, age 78, of Hinsdale; beloved husband of Marie; loving father of Andrew (Nancy), Roger (Jill), Ellen (Garrett), Judith, & Brian (Alison); cherished grandfather of Joseph, John, Maria, Paige, Mark, Evelyn, Lukas, Claire, Hayes, Indiana, & Hamilton; dear brother, uncle, & friend of many. Visitation 3 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 17 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral prayers at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, February 18, at the funeral home, followed by procession to St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, Hinsdale. Mass at 10 a.m. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Greg's name to Misericordia Home (misericordia.com/giving) are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
