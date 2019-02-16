|
Gregory Dold, age 78, of Hinsdale; beloved husband of Marie; loving father of Andrew (Nancy), Roger (Jill), Ellen (Garrett), Judith, & Brian (Alison); cherished grandfather of Joseph, John, Maria, Paige, Mark, Evelyn, Lukas, Claire, Hayes, Indiana, & Hamilton; dear brother, uncle, & friend of many. Visitation 3 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 17 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral prayers at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, February 18, at the funeral home, followed by procession to St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, Hinsdale. Mass at 10 a.m. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Greg's name to Misericordia Home (misericordia.com/giving) are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
