Gregory E. Mierzwinski, born September 5th, 1951 in Chicago, IL. passed away March 5th at the age of 68 in Tampa, FL. of natural causes. He attended St. Patrick's HS in Chicago, Class of 1969, Yale University, Class of 1973 and the University of Indiana Law School Class of 1976. He is survived by Mary Oursler (sister), Eric and Ken Mierzwinski (nephews) and Lisa Berg-Shamhart (niece and his angel), Danielle, JJ, Donna-Marie, Linda, Laura (great nieces and nephew). A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation in Greg's name to: Sun City Center Emergency Squad where Greg volunteered and who came to his assistance many times. www.sccems.com. He will be dearly missed.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020