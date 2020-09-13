Gregory F. Struhar, Sr., age 65, of Glencoe. Beloved husband of Carolyn, nee Grossman; loving father of Amanda (John) Rosa, Gregory (Megan), and Jan (fiancée, Darelyn Chambers); cherished grandfather of Madison and MacKenzie Rosa, Benjamin and Ryan Struhar; fond brother of John, Juliana, Maria, and the late Thomas Struhar; fond uncle of AnnMarie and Jonathan. Services are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com
