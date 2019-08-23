|
|
Gregory F. Wisniowski, age 71, United States Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Mary A. Wisniowski (nee Cheroim). Loving father of Traci (Sean) O'Connell and Laura (fiancé Brian Usinger) Wisniowski. Devoted papa of Corinne "Poopska". Brother of Janice Wyak and Thad (Sharon) Wisniowski. Memorial Visitation Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, Illinois from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 5:00 p.m. Private inurment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elmwood, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Gregory's name may be made to the . For information: 708-687-2990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 23, 2019