Gregory N. Fotinopoulos (1934-2020), age 86, fell asleep in the Lord on June 2, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Elaine (nee Lalagos); loving father of James, Gia (Richard) Boldt, Maria (Peter) Karamitsos and Nicholas. Adored papou of Gregory J. Fotinopoulos, and Eleni & Angeliki Karamitsos. Born in Kalentzi (Keramidi), Ilias, Greece. At 15, his cousin summoned him to the town of Megara, to work with him. There, Gregory lived with his "2nd family". He served in the Greek army and remained an additional two years, working as a mechanic and driving instructor. Always a hard worker, at 22, he started two businesses. When he was in his mid-20s, his cousins, whom he referred to as his 2nd parents, sponsored his passage to the U.S. Mutual family friends introduced him to Elaine, and he "fell in love at first sight". They married, and he joined his "3rd family". The couple welcomed four children. Over the years, he owned and operated several restaurants (not concurrently), Country Cup in Lisle, Electra Restaurant in Grayslake, Tom's Family Restaurant in Chicago, The Village Restaurant in Schaumburg, & Brite Spot in Itasca. He brought his family to work in the restaurants, teaching them the value of hard work, about business, customer service, and community. He retired in 2006. Preceded in death by his wife; his parents Nikolaos & Georgia (Gourna) Fotinopoulos; his in-laws James & Mary Lalagos; his brothers and their wives, Panagiotis (Maria) & Dimitris (Anastasia) Fotinopoulos; and his brother-in-law Theodoris Alexandris; his brothers-in-law, Peter & John Lalagos; his sister-in-law Katherine (Angelo Leone) Lalagos; and his esteemed cousins and "2nd parents", Panagiotis & Panagiota Argyropoulos. Besides his children and grandchildren, he is survived by his treasured sister, Anastasia Alexandri of Greece; cousins/siblings from his 2nd family (his only blood relatives in the U.S.) Maria Theodore; James, Art, & Louis Argyropoulos; & Grace Condos; brothers-in-law Harry (Patricia) & William (Luann Briska) Lalagos, and sisters-in-law Demetra (Stanleigh Fox) Lalagos, & Irene Lalagos; and beloved Godson Vasilis Gournas of Greece. His extended families, in the U.S., Greece, Germany, and Australia, including many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; his "4th family" (friends at his nursing home); and countless friends will remember "Papou" fondly for his kind and generous spirit. He was a quiet hero, a selfless man who always gave and never asked for anything in return. He always put family first and will be dearly missed. Because of the Covid-19 outbreak, his funeral is limited to immediate family members only. Family and friends may watch the live stream at http://saintdemetrioselmhurst.org/live/ on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to The Greek Orthodox Church of St. Demetrios in Elmhurst, IL. May his memory be eternal. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.