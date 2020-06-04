Gregory Fotinopoulos
1934 - 2020
Gregory Fotinopoulos


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
3 entries
June 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jennifer Shaffer
Friend
June 3, 2020
I will miss you Dad, youre number 1 in my book, and will always be. My 2 Golden Retrievers Alexander and Eleni will miss you as well. You and Mom are now re-United! I will remember you always! Love Nikos F.
Nikos Fotinopoulos
Son
June 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
