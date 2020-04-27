Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Scheiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory G. Scheiner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory G. Scheiner Obituary
Gregory G. Scheiner. Beloved husband of 37 years of Ellen M. Scheiner. Cherished father of Stacie P. Scheiner & Adam G. (Rebekah A.) Scheiner. Devoted son of the late Otto F. & Margaret J. Scheiner. Loving brother of Jeffrey C. (Nancy M.) Scheiner & Mary E. Moran-Scheiner. Proud uncle of many nieces & nephews. Adored by sisters & brothers in law. Will be missed by his favorite four-legged friend Abby. Due to the current COVID situation and in conjunction with Greg's wishes, there will not be a visitation. Cremation will take place, and his ashes will remain with his family until a memorial service can be planned (TBD). Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -