Gregory G. Tomaino passed away peacefully on October 16th at the age of 90. Greg is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gloria (nee Fulponi), his children, Gregory (the late Linda), Bill and Tina (Dave) Schacht. Beloved Papa of Kyle, Ryan and Lauren Schacht. Fond brother-in-law of Linda Fulponi and Uncle to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lottie (Parrillo) Tomaino, his brother, Ken (Sandie) Tomaino and sister, Patsy Meyers. He will be missed by his family and loving dog, Chloe. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20th, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 7211 W. Talcott Ave., Chicago. Interment to follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery. For info, 847-823-5122.