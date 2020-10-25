1/1
Gregory "Bimmie" Geils
{ "" }
Gregory (Bimmie) Geils, age 81, of Wilmette passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14th.

Greg is survived by his daughter Jacqueline (Michael) Karpinsky, son Christopher (Laura) Geils; grandkids Anna Karpinsky, Ryan Geils, Ashley Geils; and brother Brian (Anna) Geils. He was proceeded in death by his parents.

Greg was born the son of Gilbert and Margaret Geils in Evanston, IL on June 4th, 1939. Greg worked on fixing electronics most of his life. He loved fishing, camping, his family, friends and the many dogs he's had over the years.

Due to COVID 19, the funeral mass and interment will be private.

The Mass will be live streamed, and it can be found at www.donnellanfuneral.com on Mr. Geils' page on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Humane Society of the United States www.humanesociety.org.

Info: 847-675-1990.

Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
12:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
