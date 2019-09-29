|
|
Gregory of New Castle, PA died on August 22, 2019. Born December 1, 1949 to Jacob and Eleanor Alheid in Chicago, IL, Gregory worked with computers for 45 years, including as a systems engineer for Cray Research, and subsequently as a system administrator for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. In retirement he enjoyed classical music, fiddling with computers, and playing pinochle with fellow seniors. Gregory was a quiet, generous man beloved by family and friends. He regularly supported the annual Renova Music Festival in New Castle, a national summer camp for "pre-professional" musicians and in 2020, as in past years, a scholarship enabling a young musician to participate will be named in his honor. He is survived by two sisters, Adele Marx (late Carl) and Barbara Hairston (James), a brother, George Alheid (Inge), sisters-in-law, Diana Alheid (late Robert) and Joyce Carlin and mother-in-law Amelia Isaac. Gregory is preceded in death by his parents, spouse Janice Carlin, brother Robert, and brother-in-law Carl Marx. A memorial mass will be held on October 12 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Crystal Lake, IL at 10:00 AM. Gregory's ashes will be interred on a separate date at St Joseph's Cemetery, River Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Diabetes Action Research and Education Foundation, Bethesda MD or to the Renova Music Festival, New Castle PA.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019