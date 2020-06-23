Gregory J. Gazda, DDS, age 73, of Oak Brook. Beloved husband of Patricia nee Hanke; loving father of Dr. Clifford (Renee) Gazda and Christopher (Shannon) Gazda; devoted grandfather of Alexander and Anthony; fond brother of Keith Gazda. Visitation Wednesday, June 24th, 10-11AM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. of Roosevelt Rd) Lombard, with a service at 11 AM. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Memorials to The Alzheimer's Association are appreciated. For info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.