Gregory J. Gazda
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory J. Gazda, DDS, age 73, of Oak Brook. Beloved husband of Patricia nee Hanke; loving father of Dr. Clifford (Renee) Gazda and Christopher (Shannon) Gazda; devoted grandfather of Alexander and Anthony; fond brother of Keith Gazda. Visitation Wednesday, June 24th, 10-11AM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. of Roosevelt Rd) Lombard, with a service at 11 AM. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Memorials to The Alzheimer's Association are appreciated. For info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Service
11:00 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved