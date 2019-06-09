Home

GREGORY J. "POPS" KANE Sr.

GREGORY J. "POPS" KANE Sr. Obituary
Gregory J. Kane, Sr. aka "Pops"; 67 of Antioch, IL; beloved husband of the late Pamela (neé Moberg); loving father to 6 children; grandfather to 15; friend and relative to many others; passed away on May 31, 2019. Memorial Visitation will be held from 12PM until 4PM Saturday June 15, 2019 at STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002 with a Memorial Service at 4PM. At Pops request, donations to the Grayslake Lions Club Foundation are appreciated in lieu of flowers. INFO 847-395-4000 or www.strangfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019
