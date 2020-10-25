Gregory James Tracey, 57, "Sir Gumbus". broker with Chicago Board of Trade, passed away peacefully at home in Chicago's Lake Point Tower, October 22, 2020. Beloved husband of nineteen years to Robin Ann McKinney; cherished son of James Henry Tracey and Fay Ann Tracey (nee Sherman); dear brother of Lynne (Perry) Worthing, Lisa Tracey (Will) Carter, and Laura Tracey (Dave) Haber; fond uncle of Meagan, Kristina, Danielle, Kara, Kevin, and Dylan; great-uncle of Blakely and Ashton; brother-in-law of Paula McKinney. Faithful companion of Rio and Copa the cats. Services are private. Donations may be made to Lurie Children's Hospital. https://www.luriechildrens.org/
. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com
