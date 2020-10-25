1/1
Gregory J. Tracey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory James Tracey, 57, "Sir Gumbus". broker with Chicago Board of Trade, passed away peacefully at home in Chicago's Lake Point Tower, October 22, 2020. Beloved husband of nineteen years to Robin Ann McKinney; cherished son of James Henry Tracey and Fay Ann Tracey (nee Sherman); dear brother of Lynne (Perry) Worthing, Lisa Tracey (Will) Carter, and Laura Tracey (Dave) Haber; fond uncle of Meagan, Kristina, Danielle, Kara, Kevin, and Dylan; great-uncle of Blakely and Ashton; brother-in-law of Paula McKinney. Faithful companion of Rio and Copa the cats. Services are private. Donations may be made to Lurie Children's Hospital. https://www.luriechildrens.org/. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved