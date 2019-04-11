Gregory John Price, 70, of Highland Park, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Highland Park Hospital surrounded by his family after bravely fighting ALS for the past year. He was born Nov. 1, 1948, to Alfred J. and Marion Louise "Mary Lou" Price in Bloomington, Illinois. Greg graduated from Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn in 1966 and attended the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri and Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Greg was a kind man with a gentle soul. He enjoyed painting, reading, learning about history, writing poetry, listening to his extensive collection of music and spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Alfred J. Price in May 2018. Greg is survived by his mother, Mary Lou, of Lake Forest; a sister Patricia (Ken) West, of Woodstock; brothers, Bradford (Pam), of Cedarburg, Wisconsin and Geoff (Stephanie), of Crystal Lake. He is also survived by nephews, Justin (Brittany) West, Alex West, Jeremy Price, Trevor Price, Colin Price and Benjamin Price; nieces, Amy Ann (AJ) Burton and Heather (Andrew) Erickson; and four great-nephews. A private ceremony will be held Saturday, April 13, in Ransom, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Thresholds, 4101 N. Ravenswood Ave., Chicago, IL, 60613; or ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter, 220 West Huron St., Suite 4003, Chicago, IL, 60654. Arrangements have been entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave online condolences for the family or call 815-459-3411 for more information. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary