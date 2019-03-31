Gregory L Boshart, March 21, 1933 – March 27, 2019, Chicago, IL. Greg, originally from Lowville, NY; born to Earl & Gertrude Boshart; served in the U.S Army and held a Ph.D. from MIT in Organic Chemistry. He was a worldly man, studied in France and spoke English, French, German and Russian. He began his career with Esso Research in Linden, NJ. In 1968, after several years in the chemical industry, he received an appointment at The University of Chicago as an Executive Officer of Graduate Department of Chemistry and held various positions until his retirement in 1999. Greg lived a very full life with his partner of 54 years, Dr. William Lawrence and enjoyed the gift of travel throughout his life. As a generous contributor to the arts and a significant donor to many charities, he also valued his Catholicism and was a charter board member for the Pauls Foundation. Greg & Bill also established the Boshart and Lawrence Fellowship Awards in Music at Loyola University. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Ita Catholic Church, 5500 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60640. In lieu of flowers, please continue his gift of giving and make a donation in his honor to: The Pauls Foundation, http://www.thepaulsfoundation.com/support_foundation.htm or St. Ita Catholic Church, https://www.saintita.org/donate Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary