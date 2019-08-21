|
Gregory M. Conrath, age 68, of Oak Lawn, passed away peacefully on August 17 2019.
He is the beloved son of the late John H. and Julia A. (nee Prendergast) Conrath; cherished brother to the late Barbara LaMorte, John (the late Sharon), Larry (Linda), Tim (Jeannie) Conrath; special uncle to Larry (Brooke), Claire, Kate, Paul (Beth), Katie (Stephen), and Matthew (Mellissa).
Greg honorably served in the United States Marine Corp, serving during the Vietnam War. He is a 29 year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, serving in the first district.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home (4727 W. 103rd Street; Oak Lawn, IL 60453). Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Linus Catholic Church (10300 S. Lawler Ave.; Oak Lawn, IL 60453). He will be laid to rest at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019