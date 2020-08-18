Gregory P. Cozzi, age 66; beloved husband of Colleen Cozzi; loving father of Kelly A. Cozzi, Gregory F. (Rebecca) Cozzi and Peter Cozzi; beloved Papi of Grace, Franklin, and Izabella; cherished brother of Albert A. Cozzi, Michael (Karen Steffans) Cozzi, Frank J. (Jo) Cozzi, Terri (John) Freeman, and Doree (Jim) Hoselton; also many nieces, nephews, friends, and teammates, great nieces and nephews. Greg devoted nearly 50 years to his family business Cozzi Recycling. Visitation Wednesday, August 19th, 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave. Darien, IL 60561. Visitation, Thursday August 20th, 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m., mass to follow, at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave. Chicago, IL 60620. For Service Info contact 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com