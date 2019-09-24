|
|
Mr. Gregory Gorski passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He is the son of Helen Ann Gorski (deceased) and Eugene Frank Gorski (deceased) He is survived by his older brother Lawrence (aka Larry Gorski), and by numerous cousins and friends. Mr. Gregory Gorski was a Senior Program/Management Analyst with the National Center of Organizational Development. Greg earned his Bachelors Degree in Business Administration and an MBA in Finance from St. Xavier University in Chicago. He has served with honor the Department of Veteran Affairs since 1991. Early on in his career Greg worked in transportation, logistics support, and information technology which he loved the most. Toward the end of the 20th century through 2009 Greg worked for the National Acquisition Center (NAC) in the Offices of the Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary for VA Health and Medical Procurement. He directly supported multiple executives in the area of information technology for components of the organization such as Federal Supply Schedule, VA National Contracts, VA Service and Distribution Center, and the Consolidated Male Outpatient Pharmacy (CMOP). While employed at the NAC Greg excelled at innovation, he produced a major database allowing fellow workers to search for medical products in a matter of minutes which used to take hours with catalogs. In addition, Greg created the "Contract Catalog Search Tool" allowing VA Medical Centers and other customers to browse med/surg and pharmaceutical products and services available under VAFSS and National Acquisition contract vehicles. In one instance, Greg with a fellow coworker at the request of the new Deputy Assistant Sec. created a new methodology and designed a database for updating medical supplies pricing on the fly (within 10 days) as part of public law that is done each year. This process, which had once taken several months to complete, now is reduced down to a matter of hours. All of these innovations are still used today by the NAC. This level of contribution to his country is what Greg Gorski was known for. Later in Greg's career, he was zealous for situations requiring knowledge-based and strategic decision-making abilities. He had an affinity for problem-solving and team dynamics. He turned his energies toward assisting in developing the VA Strategic Human Development Plan, as well as other assignments for NCOD. He assisted in designing one of the first electronic employee engagement forms. His interest in all aspects of culture and organizational change, occupational standardization, web-enabled, interactive training, enhancing employment engagement, and applying IT solutions to mundane or obsolete processes gave Greg a lot of joy and fulfillment. For his contributions over his nearly 30 years of service to his country, Greg received numerous performance awards for his outstanding work and the products produced during his tenure. Greg was awarded several VA contributions awards, quality step increases and the prestigious Acquisition Center of Excellence (ACE) Award. On a more personal note, Greg was man who loved God, loved life, and the people in his life. He was generous with many people in many ways. He had a very deep devotion to the Blessed Mother in the Miraculous Medal and he looked to St. Padre Pio as his special and powerful patron. Although quite professional, he had an engaging and sometimes wry sense of humor. He enjoyed nature, the beauty of trees and flowers, and the antics of animals, which included puppies and sometimes bears. He will be deeply missed. A visitation will be held at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort IL 60423 on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 3-9PM. Funeral Services Friday, September 27, 2019 at 9:30AM in the funeral home chapel leaving for St. Anthony Catholic Church, Frankfort for a 10:00AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow to Resurrection Cemetery, Justice for information www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 24, 2019