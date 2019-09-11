|
Greg Zehner, 76, of Indianapolis, Indiana formerly Chicago, Illinois. Beloved husband for 45 years of Linda Zehner nee Bach; loving father of Terry (Janet) Smith, Keith (Veronica) Smith and Gretchen (Adam) Kurtz; proud grandfather of Lila, Georgia, Oliver, Amelia, Greta, Addison and Alexis; dear brother of Charles "Chuck" (Kathy) Zehner; brother-in-law of Daniel "Dan" (Judy) Bach, and Paul (Laura) Bach. Visitation Friday September 13, 2019 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday September 14, 2019 10:00 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, Illinois 60077. Interment Montrose Cemetery, Chicago, Illinois. Funeral info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019