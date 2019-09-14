Home

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Good Shepherd Manor Chapel
4129 N. State Route 1 - 17
Momence, IL
Funeral Mass
Following Services
Good Shepherd Manor Chapel
4129 N. State Route 1 - 17
Momence, IL
View Map
Gregory S. Weglarz, 71, of Momence, IL died on Monday, September 9, 2019. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law; Gary and Janice Weglarz of Woodridge, IL. He was an uncle to Rachel (John) Huettner and Rebecca Weglarz. He is preceded in death by his parents; Bruno and Adeline (Rosz) Weglarz. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30AM on Monday Sept. 16, 2019, at Good Shepherd Manor Chapel, 4129 N. State Route 1 - 17, Momence, IL 60954, with funeral mass following. Interment will take place at 1:00pm at the Resurrection Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleums, 7201 Archer Rd, Justice, IL 60458.

www.cotterfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 14, 2019
