Gregory T. Johnson, age 72; beloved husband of Sharon nee Monikowski; loving father of Gregory II (Patricia) Johnson, Erick (Kathy) Johnson and Patrick (Anne) Johnson; dear grandfather of Kayla, Chayse, Logan, Jack, Delaney and Kiley; brother of Dennis (Joann) Johnson, the late Joseph (Aleda), the late Jackie (the late David) and the late Sister Therese Johnson. Visitation Monday from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills. Funeral Service Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church for 10:00 Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For info 708-430-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020