Gregory W. Boese passed away suddenly in his own home on November 30th, 2019. Beloved Husband of Amy nee Choate. Devoted Father of Tyler. Loving Son of Tom Boese and Barbara Warmbold Boese. Dear Brother of Drew Boese. Family and friends are to gather for the Memorial Visitation Saturday December 7, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, IL 60162 (located between Mannheim and Wolf Road). Interment private. For additional information call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Gregory's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign his guestbook. In lieu of flowers, donations to Tyler's College Fund appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019