Gregory W. Carlson, 57, a longtime employee of Bookman's Alley in Evanston, died of a stroke at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview on May 6. Growing up in Deerfield, Greg was an all-around athlete, excelling in baseball and hockey. After high school, Greg worked for Washburn Guitars and Rank Video before joining his father, Roger, at the book shop. Greg was also passionate about Chicago sports teams, except the Cubs, and was a good drummer. After the book shop closed in 2013, Greg worked for Enterprise for several years. Greg is survived by three sisters, Ann (Cliff), Leslie and Susan; a brother, Jeff (Marcy); his mother, Deborah; and many nieces and nephews.





