Greta E. Rothrock nee Peterson, age 91 of Glen Ellyn, passed away September 9. Beloved wife of the late Richard, loving father of Janice (Steve) Kravitz and Joyce (Reggie DeChalus) Rothrock. Dear Grandmother of Beth Kravitz and Kyle (Melissa) Kravitz. Fond sister of Pete (the late Rita) Peterson. Kind Aunt of Eric (Gwen) Peterson, Laura Peterson, Mark (Candace) Peterson and other beloved nieces and nephews.
Greta loved working with children. She was an assistant librarian for over 20 years at Glen Oak and Churchill Elementary Schools in Glen Ellyn. She was a faithful volunteer at the First United Methodist Church as well as the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry well into her 80's. Her passions were art and gardening. She had a ready smile, a strong faith in the Lord and an amazing outlook on life.
Visitation, Friday September 20th from 9:30 AM to time of service at 10:30 AM at First United Methodist Church of Glen Ellyn, 424 Forest Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery, Oak Brook Terrace, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Research Foundation www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com/make-a-donation appreciated.
Arrangements are being handled by Leonard Memorial Home, 565 Duane Street, Glen Ellyn, IL. www.leonardmemorialhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019