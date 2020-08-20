On Wednesday, August 12th 2020, Gretchen Callahan, loving wife and mother of 3 passed away at the age of 53. Gretchen was born September 16, 1966 to Donald Sr. and Alyce Arends of Highland Park, Illinois.
On May 29th, 1993, she married Daniel Tyrrell Callahan. Together they raised two daughters, Riley and Claire, and one son, Dylan.
Gretchen had a passion for art, creating beautiful paintings and mosaics. Her artwork was admired by her friends and family, to whom she often personalized and gifted her work.
Her greatest joy was her children. Gretchen enjoyed the simple moments in life, like walks on the beach or searching for heart shaped rocks, or "rounds" with her family. She was happiest making other people smile.
Gretchen was proceeded in death by her father, Donald Sr. and her brother, Don Jr. She is survived by her husband Daniel, her three children; Riley, Claire and Dylan, her mother Alyce, her brothers and sisters, and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held on Wednesday August 19th, 2020 at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. For information please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspal dingfuneralhome.com