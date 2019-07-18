|
|
Gretchen R. Leppke passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 10, 2019 aged 91 having been an active participant of the Evanston community since 1966. She was a member of St Paul's Lutheran Church involved in the Altar Guild and the local women of the ELCA. Gretchen was also active in many local community organizations including the Republican Club and the Evanston chapter of the American Association of University Women. She shared her life with her husband Del of 63 years, having 2 children who graduated from ETHS, 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. For funeral arrangements, donation information and more about Gretchen please visit www.dignitymemorial.com or call Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home 847-251-8200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019