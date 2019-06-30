|
|
Grigorios Lialios, born in Sopiki, Borios Hpeiros, Albania, beloved husband of the late Virginia Lialios, nee Doupis. Loving father of Demetrios "Jim" (Sharon) Lialios, Helen Lialios and the late Alkiviades "Allen" (Eugenia) Lialios. Proud grandfather of Christina (Jeff) Koza, Sam (Camille) Lialios and Stacey (John) Vanek, Nicholas Koukis, Maria Koukis, Virginia, Gregory and Xrisanthy (Chris Mouzakis) Lialios. Great grandfather of Georgios and Eleftheria Sintos-Mantelas and Anthony Lialios. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Grigorios was preceded in death by his parents Demetrios and Eleni Lialios, and siblings Konstantinos, Eleftherios, Soultana, and Eudoxia. Visitation Monday July 1st from 4:00pm to 9:00pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Family and friends will meet Tuesday July 2nd at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 2727 W. Winona St., Chicago for funeral service at 10:30am. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019