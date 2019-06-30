Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
2727 W. Winona St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grigorios Lialios
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grigorios Lialios

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grigorios Lialios Obituary
Grigorios Lialios, born in Sopiki, Borios Hpeiros, Albania, beloved husband of the late Virginia Lialios, nee Doupis. Loving father of Demetrios "Jim" (Sharon) Lialios, Helen Lialios and the late Alkiviades "Allen" (Eugenia) Lialios. Proud grandfather of Christina (Jeff) Koza, Sam (Camille) Lialios and Stacey (John) Vanek, Nicholas Koukis, Maria Koukis, Virginia, Gregory and Xrisanthy (Chris Mouzakis) Lialios. Great grandfather of Georgios and Eleftheria Sintos-Mantelas and Anthony Lialios. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Grigorios was preceded in death by his parents Demetrios and Eleni Lialios, and siblings Konstantinos, Eleftherios, Soultana, and Eudoxia. Visitation Monday July 1st from 4:00pm to 9:00pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Family and friends will meet Tuesday July 2nd at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 2727 W. Winona St., Chicago for funeral service at 10:30am. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now