|
|
Guadalupe "Lupe" Hernandez, age 70, of Chicago was reunited with her parents, Maria Luisa and Petronilo Hernandez, on March 14, 2020. Beloved sister of Francisco (Frank) and Fernando Hernandez, M.D., (Marion Gielow), Flavia, Irma (Sergio Candelaria) and Rocio Hernandez. Loving aunt to Daniel (Tamara), Robert (Emily) and Matthew Hernandez; Amanda, Francisco II and Fernando Avalos; and Antonio Candelaria-Hernandez.
After much thought and consideration, the family of Guadalupe Hernandez has decided to hold private services at this time. We will announce plans to celebrate her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to The Rush Cancer Center, 1725 W. Harrison, Suite 1010, Chicago, IL. 60612
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020