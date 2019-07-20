Home

O'Connor-Leetz Funeral Home
364 Division St
Elgin, IL 60120
(847) 741-1400
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Connor-Leetz Funeral Home
364 Division St
Elgin, IL 60120
Guadalupe Torres


1958 - 2019
Guadalupe Torres Obituary
Guadalupe Torres Jr., "Pino", to his family and friends passed away peacefully Wednesday July 17, 2019. Born February 2, 1958, he was the Second Child born to Guadalupe and Maria Torres. Pino is survived by his mother Maria, Brothers Francisco (Monica), Raul, Martin (Karen), Demetrio (Marlo), and sister Norma (Chico), Nieces (2), Nephews (3), Great Nieces (5), Great Nephews (2). Pino was a twenty plus Amtrak retiree. He suffered with alcoholism, but sought treatment thru the Alcoholics Anonymous program at the Suburban Fellowship Center. Eighteen years sober Pino found counseling and fellowship at the center. He also found renewed faith and love in God and in himself and his family. Visitation will be held at O'Connor-Leetz Funeral Home on Sunday, July 21 from 3:00-7:00pm.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 20, 2019
