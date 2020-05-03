Guillermo Garcia, 85, passed away at home in Chicago on Wednesday April 29, 2020 after a valiant battle with Alzheimer and Cancer. Guillermo Garcia served his country as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was discharged honorably. He is survived by the loving mother of his children, Dominga Roman. He is also the loving father of Raquel, Minerva, Domillie, and Rene. Cherished grandfather of Gillian and Jay Galarza, Gloria, Diana, Vivian, Domingita, Norma, Eli Garcia, Jermaine, Johnny, and many great grandchildren. He worked at Sharp Metal as a mechanist. His hobbies included rollerskating, fishing, wood working, and was a collector of model train sets. Giging was a very generous man who will be missed.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store