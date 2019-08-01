Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence Funeral Home - Chicago
4800 N. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL 60630
773-736-2300
For more information about
Guiomar Havansek
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:15 AM
Lawrence Funeral Home - Chicago
4800 N. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL 60630
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Guiomar Havansek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guiomar Havansek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guiomar Havansek Obituary
Guiomar (Guimo) Havansek, nee Dovalina; 77; beloved wife for 58 years to Richard (Dick) Havansek Sr.; loving mother of Trina (Paul) Eifert, Richard (Jeanette) Jr., Jennifer (Ray) Holzman, loving grandmother of Ricky III, Matthew, Caleigh, the twins, Katie and Jacob, Erin Lazzara and Tadhg Quinn. Visitation, Friday, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home, 4800 N. Austin Ave., Chicago. Please meet Saturday, 10 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church for Mass of the Christian Burial, 4646 N Austin Ave, Chicago. Interment Private. For information (773)736-2300 or www.lawrencefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guiomar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now