Guiomar (Guimo) Havansek, nee Dovalina; 77; beloved wife for 58 years to Richard (Dick) Havansek Sr.; loving mother of Trina (Paul) Eifert, Richard (Jeanette) Jr., Jennifer (Ray) Holzman, loving grandmother of Ricky III, Matthew, Caleigh, the twins, Katie and Jacob, Erin Lazzara and Tadhg Quinn. Visitation, Friday, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home, 4800 N. Austin Ave., Chicago. Please meet Saturday, 10 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church for Mass of the Christian Burial, 4646 N Austin Ave, Chicago. Interment Private. For information (773)736-2300 or www.lawrencefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 1, 2019