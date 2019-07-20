Bill Moor, referred to as Doc by so many of the young men he worked with in his long career as a psychologist, passed away on Monday, June 10th, after a short but intense illness. Born on March 7, 1943 and raised in a working class neighborhood of Chicago, with a heavy Lithuanian population, he was always loyal and proud of his cultural roots, but also came to embrace an extremely wide range of cultural interests.



After graduating from Roosevelt University, with a B.A. and two Master of Arts degrees, he attended Northwestern University and received a Ph.D. in Philosophy in 1972. He then obtained a Psy.D. from the Illinois School of Professional Psychology in 1979. Bill loved to learn, and did further study in philosophy, psychology, mathematics, and in Spanish language and culture, over the next several decades.



While completing his doctoral psychology studies, he met Elaine Lewitter. They married in September of 1978, and began sharing both a professional and personal life together.



Bill and Elaine shared strong and active cultural interests, attending, enjoying, and supporting the Lyric Opera, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Joffrey Ballet and all kinds of theater.



After closing his practice and retiring, Bill put more time and upped his involvement in his personal interests, especially writing plays, acting and performance. A true polymath, Bill had recently completed writing a novel not long before his death and had become a gourmet cook.



An unusually accomplished individual, Bill will be remembered by past clients, colleagues, dear friends and neighbors in both his home and in Mexico for his strength of character, his ability to reach out to others, and his generosity. He is survived by Elaine, his wife of 40 years. Services were held privately. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 20 to July 21, 2019