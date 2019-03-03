|
Gunars Medins MD, MS, FACSBorn: Riga Latvia, Sept 21, 1924Died: Gainesville, GA, Feb 11, 2019Gunars Medins MD, 94, passed away peacefully at Bell Minor in Gainesville, GA, after a short illness. He was the son of the noted Latvian composer/conductor, Janis Medins, and operatic alto Olga Medins. He studied medicine and received his MD at Marburg University in Germany. He furthered his studies in thoracic and cardiac surgery at West Suburban Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. Dr. Medins did seminal research work at Northwestern University on cooling the body to facilitate connection to the heart lung machine. He practiced surgery in the U.S. Panama Canal Zone, American Samoa, Pakistan, Palau, Caroline Islands, and the Congo. He also had private practice in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. Dr. Medins is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol Medins, and children Peter (Becky) Medins, Lisa Tatiana Medins, Juliette Pardue, Gunars Medins Jr., Christian (Carol) Medins, John (Sandra) Medins, Maria Medins, and many grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and his beloved aunt Hortencia Klavins, and uncle Peter Klavins. Services to be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019