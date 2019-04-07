Gunde Green Heller from Glenview Illinois died in hospice March 29, 2019. As Cunigunde Foertsch, Gunde was born in Kronach, Germany, August 30, 1941. Immigrating to the USA in 1957, Gunde earned Bachelor and Master Degrees in German Literature from Roosevelt University and was a department administrator at Roosevelt for more than 30 years. An avid reader Gunde loved books and music, among her favorites the songs of Schubert and Mahler. Her kindness and generosity in providing help for strangers who depended upon the kindness of strangers typified her life. A dedicated gardener, she made the world a beautiful place for people and for birds and bees and butterflies. And supported animal shelters where she adopted older dogs who needed loving care for their fading years. In memory of Gunde, please donate to an adopting animal shelter of your choice. Gunde leaves a sister, Angela, who resides in Germany, and husband Mitchell Heller of Glenview Il. A private service has been held. "Everywhere, the beloved earthblooms in the spring andis newly green! Everywhere and foreverthe distances are blue and bright!Forever . . . forever . . . " Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary