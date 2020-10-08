Gunther H. Marx, 9 days shy of his 97th birthday. Beloved husband for 60 years of Margot, nee Nathan. Loving father of Esther (Fred Diamond) Bensinger, and Kenneth (Kate) Marx. Proud "Papa" of grandchildren: Karen (Chad) Kreindler, Jennifer (Justin) Katz, Regan Wynn, Arin Marx, and Haley Marx and of great grandchildren: Ella, Tessa, Noa, Ari, Evan, Miles, and Bryant. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie, Il 60077,www.ilholocaustmuseum.org. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com