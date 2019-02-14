56 Died on Feb. 11,2019 in Chgo.Hts,IL Born on Feb 20,1962 Predeceased by Edeltraut Baumann his Mother , Survived by his Dts Katherine Baumann Chgo Hts,IL and Anna Baumann St.Louis, MO. Father Gunther Baumann Sr. and , Sister Karin (Steven) McNeil and Nephews William and Steven McNeil Jr. all of So Chgo Hts,IL Great Nephew Steven W. McNeil and Great Niece Olivia McNeil. Aunts and Uncles Willi(Moui)Schoen , Hannelore(Jim)Cox, Irene(Chi)Diep, Helga(Dean)LaFountain, Karin(Arnold)Evers Orland Park,IL Irmgard(Heinz) Weber and Gisela(Hans)Lehmann both of Germany and Many Cousins. He graduated from Bloom Trail H.S. in 1980, Earn his Ass. Degree in Technology at MIT in Morrison ,IL 1982 His B.S. in Computer Technology from Columbia Univ. in IL. He loved to Laugh ,Play Jokes and kept his sense of humor all the way to the end. Concerts, Music, Skiing , Fishing , BBQ'S with Family and Friends , Chicago Bears, Partying, and German Shepherds (Rex). He had many Very Close Friends that He considered to be his Family. He is being Cremated. Donations can be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation Online go to donate and fill in, or can mail to NPCF P.O.Box 1848 , Longmont, CO 80502 1-800 859-6723 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary